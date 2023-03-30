WWE veteran doubts 2-time Intercontinental Champion will end Roman Reigns' historic run

AEW commentator and former WWE executive Jim Ross recently shared his thoughts on the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 39. In the main event, former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

With WrestleMania 39 just around the corner, wrestling fans all around the world are eagerly anticipating what promises to be a spectacular event. The main event of night two has been the topic of much discussion in the lead-up to the big day.

On a recent episode of his podcast, "Grilling JR," Jim Ross expressed some doubts about Cody Rhodes' chances of ending Roman Reigns' historic run.

The experienced wrestling commentator and former WWE executive stated his desire for Rhodes to win, and he refrained from making any solid predictions about the outcome:

"It certainly seems like a good opportunity to [switch the title], but I'm not 100% sure that it will happen, and that's kind of the magic of pro wrestling sometimes – when you can't call the finish, you don't know. I'm still on the fence on that deal," Ross said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

While Jim Ross may have doubts about Rhodes' chances, anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling. Fans will undoubtedly be on the edge of their seats throughout the match.

WWE Hall of Famer wants Cody Rhodes to end Roman Reigns' title run

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has expressed his desire for Cody Rhodes to end Roman Reigns' historic title run by defeating him at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jarrett said Roman Reigs should do the honors and put Cody Rhodes over, as it would benefit both wrestlers.

"There's only one finish. If Roman didn't do the honors, I truly believe it would hurt Roman worse than it would hurt Cody... To me, it's a no-brainer," Jarrett said.

Reigns has been dominant as the Universal Champion, but the match against Rhodes is highly anticipated by fans. They are eager to see if he can dethrone the "Head of the Table" and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will defeat Roman Reigns this Sunday at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

