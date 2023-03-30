Roman Reigns set to accomplish impressive feat at WWE WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns is set to add another impressive accomplishment to his resume at WWE WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief will be headlining this year's show against Cody Rhodes. He is all set to put his remarkable reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on the line against The American Nightmare to close out Night 2 of WrestleMania 39.

Reigns has held the Universal Championship for an astonishing 940 days. He defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38 last year to capture the WWE Championship as well. The Head of the Table will put both titles on the line against Cody Rhodes in the main event this Sunday Night.

As pointed out by BT Sport, Reigns is preparing to defend the Universal Championship for the third year in a row at WrestleMania. Prior to getting the better of Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, he retained the title against Edge and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 37 in Tampa Bay.

WWE Hall of Famer claims Roman Reigns is the best wrestler in the business right now

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently praised Roman Reigns and claimed that he was the best professional wrestler in the business today.

The Tribal Chief wasn't always respected by the WWE Universe and was subjected to negative reactions in the first few years of his career as a singles star.

Wrestling fans knew Reigns had the talent to be the face of the company but were not happy with his presentation and let Roman know of their displeasure countless times. Eventually, Reigns partnered with Paul Heyman and the rest is history. His run as the leader of The Bloodline has earned the respect of the fans and will be remembered for years to come.

In an interview with Rewind Recap Relive, Kurt Angle noted that Roman Reigns was inexperienced when he first started but has turned himself into the best wrestler in the business. The Olympic gold medalist added that fans didn't accept the 37-year-old at first because Vince McMahon kept pushing him when he wasn't ready.

"Roman, when he started out, he was a little green. The reason why the fans didn’t accept him is because Vince [McMahon] kept pushing him when he wasn’t ready. But Roman Reigns stepped up to the challenge, he started getting better and better, and he started improving, and he earned his right to where he is today. He’s the best wrestler in the business right now, and he deserves to be the champion, the longest-reigning champion in the current day. He deserves this." [H/T EWrestling News]

Cody Rhodes is determined to finish his story and win the title Dusty Rhodes never won this Sunday night at WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if Cody's story ends in triumph or heartbreak when he faces Roman Reigns on Sunday.

