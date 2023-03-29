Top WWE star is "the best wrestler in the business right now," says Kurt Angle

While WWE bolsters a stacked roster, Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes that the company's biggest and brightest star today is none other than Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief currently rules the company as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has held the Universal Championship for over 900 days and defeated Brock Lesnar to secure the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38.

In an interview with Rewind Recap Relive, Kurt Angle explained how Reigns has progressed as a performer and become one of the biggest stars in wrestling today.

"Roman, when he started out, he was a little green. The reason why the fans didn’t accept him is because Vince [McMahon] kept pushing him when he wasn’t ready. But Roman Reigns stepped up to the challenge, he started getting better and better, and he started improving, and he earned his right to where he is today. He’s the best wrestler in the business right now, and he deserves to be the champion, the longest-reigning champion in the current day. He deserves this." [H/T EWrestling News]

While he main evented WrestleMania many times before altering his character in 2020, the current iteration of Reigns is arguably one of the greatest personas in WWE history.

Roman Reigns is ready to defend his title at WWE WrestleMania 39

On Sunday, The Head of the Table will look to continue his dominance as the Undisputed Universal Champion when he puts his title on the line against Cody Rhodes. The two will lock horns in the main event of WrestleMania Night Two.

The winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match will look to do what nobody has been able to do in more than three years, and that is pin Reigns' shoulders to the mat for the count of three.

As world champion, Roman Reigns has defeated several legendary superstars, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, and Drew McIntyre.

Who will leave WrestleMania 39 as champion? Please send us your predictions in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes