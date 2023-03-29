"It feels f***ing really good" – Roman Reigns on unforgettable WWE moment

The latest WWE 24 documentary featured lots of behind-the-scenes insights from WrestleMania 38, including an interview with Roman Reigns.

The Bloodline leader defeated Brock Lesnar at the 2022 event to unify the WWE and Universal Championships. The match took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in front of 78,453 people.

At the end of the documentary, Reigns revealed how he felt after his victory over The Beast Incarnate:

"To go out there and to hear that reaction, it's validation of where I've come from and how far I've risen. There's nothing that I can compare it to. It's like a feeling of its own, but I know it feels f***ing really good. I mean, it feels damn good."

Reigns previously performed as a polarizing babyface when he faced Lesnar in the main event at WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 34. At WrestleMania 38, the former Shield member fully embraced his heel persona in the title unification match against his long-term rival.

Roman Reigns highlighted the importance of his WWE main event role

Since August 2020, Roman Reigns has portrayed the top villain in WWE. The 37-year-old is viewed by many as the biggest attraction of his generation.

Speaking before his match, Reigns explained why he needed to beat Brock Lesnar later that night:

"There's just so much riding on this. We're no longer gambling with a couple hundred dollars here. This is a billion dollar poker game that we're playing now, and if I can capitalize tonight, I solidify my place above the greats. And my plan is to build this legacy to where it may not be possible to follow."

The documentary also included behind-the-scenes footage of a conversation between Becky Lynch and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 38.

