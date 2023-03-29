Details on The Undertaker's backstage conversation with Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 38

WWE recently released new footage of Becky Lynch's WrestleMania 38 interactions with several legends, including The Undertaker.

Lynch lost the RAW Women's Championship to Bianca Belair on the first night of WrestleMania 38. Before the show, the RAW Superstar held her child Roux as she spoke to The Undertaker backstage.

In a new WWE 24 documentary, Lynch told the Hall of Famer that she had felt nervous since returning to the ring eight months earlier:

"I've found that ever since I've come back, I feel like I'm so nervous that I don't know how I put one foot in front of the other."

The Undertaker reassured Lynch that he also used to feel nervous before high-profile WrestleMania matches:

"As long as you can channel it (…) At 'Mania especially there was never a time where I wasn't just like, you know, just completely zoned in. I always took them like they were my first and I wasn't gonna get another one."

Later in the documentary, The Undertaker was shown roasting Vince McMahon moments after the WWE Executive Chairman's botched Stone Cold Stunner spot.

Becky Lynch also spoke to Stephanie McMahon and Steve Austin

Minutes before her match with Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch received some words of advice from then-WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie told the former RAW Women's Champion to embrace her big chance on the WrestleMania stage:

"Not everybody gets this opportunity. It's yours. Take it. Own it."

Becky Lynch bumped into one of her childhood heroes, Steve Austin, after facing Belair. The Texas Rattlesnake only had words of praise for her performance:

"Ripped it up," Austin said. "Goddam, you could not have done better. Awesome, awesome."

Lynch was thrilled to hear Austin's reaction to her match. She excitedly said, "I love him!" as she walked away from the WWE icon.

