[WATCH] The Undertaker roasted Vince McMahon after Stone Cold Stunner botch at WWE WrestleMania 38

WWE has released new footage showing Vince McMahon backstage with The Undertaker moments after his WrestleMania 38 match against Pat McAfee.

McMahon defeated McAfee in an impromptu four-minute contest at the 2022 event. Following the match, the WWE Executive Chairman lost his balance while receiving a Stone Cold Stunner from Steve Austin. The moment was one of the most memorable from WrestleMania 38 weekend.

In a new WWE 24 documentary, The Undertaker was shown joking around with McMahon behind the scenes after the match.

"You could have just quit when you took your shirt off," The Undertaker said. "It was f***ing right off the cliff after that."

McMahon, who was sitting alongside Triple H and creative team member Bruce Prichard, laughed at the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer's comment.

"I lost my shoes," McMahon replied.

The Undertaker responded with one more light-hearted dig at his close friend and long-time boss.

"Damn, I wish you'd have lost your way to the ring!" The Deadman added.

Two nights earlier, McMahon inducted The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Phenom did not compete at WrestleMania 38, but he still appeared on camera when the Hall of Fame inductees were introduced on stage.

Why did Vince McMahon wrestle at WrestleMania 38?

Pat McAfee recorded a statement-making win over Vince McMahon's protégé Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38.

After watching the match from ringside, McMahon removed his shirt and tie to reveal a black vest. He then stepped through the ropes and defeated McAfee in quick fashion after kicking a Dallas Cowboys football at the former NFL star.

As Theory celebrated with McMahon, Steve Austin's music suddenly hit. The Texas Rattlesnake marched down to the ring before hitting all three men, including McAfee, with Stone Cold Stunners.

McMahon, aged 76 at the time, hilariously stumbled backwards against the ropes before Austin finally executed the Stunner.

What did you think of Vince McMahon's Stone Cold Stunner botch? Let us know in the comments section below.

