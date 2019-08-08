5 things Roman Reigns should do to not get booed again by WWE fans

Roman Reigns

There was a time when Roman Reigns was one of the most hated characters in all of WWE, despite being a babyface. Soon after The Shield split, Reigns was pushed to the top of the card and was being groomed as the one who would dethrone Brock Lesnar.

Fans weren't thrilled with Reigns being shoved down their throats and booed Reigns out of the building when he won the Royal Rumble match in 2015, despite The Rock being on his side. Three years later, things stayed the same.

Roman Reigns was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and received a big babyface pop after his miraculous return on the road to WrestleMania 35. Months later, Reigns is still getting a pretty positive reaction from the WWE Universe, and he recently stated that he doesn't mind if the fans boo him again somewhere down the line, as they have paid money to see him and voice their opinion.

Nevertheless, no Superstar wants to portray a babyface character and get booed. Let's take a look at 5 things Roman Reigns needs to keep in mind if he wants to make sure the fans don't boo him again.

#5 Stay away from anything remotely related to Sufferin' Succotash

The Sufferin' Succotash promo

One of the biggest problems fans had with Roman Reigns back in 2014-16 was the fact that he wasn't that good on the mic, while his Shield counterparts Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose managed to hold their own. Another major issue with his character was that the WWE creative gave him a bunch of promos on several occasions, which are now widely regarded as some of the promos which are better left forgotten.

Be it the 'Sufferin' Succotash' promo against Rollins, or Reigns telling a bedtime story featuring The Big Show, fans soon got tired of these cheesy promos, which contributed towards the WWE Universe's dislike of Reigns. The Big Dog needs to make sure to reject these kinds of promos if they are presented to him by creative, as they do nothing but harm his character further.

