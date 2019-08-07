WWE News: Roman Reigns talks about how he would react if fans start booing him again

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 27 // 07 Aug 2019, 09:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently spoke with Sport1, and discussed a string of wrestling topics. Reigns stated that he doesn't care if the fans start booing him again, as they've paid hard-earned money to see him and can do whatever they want to.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns made his triumphant return on the road to WrestleMania 35, after being on the sidelines for months due to his battle with leukemia. Reigns' return was incredibly well received by fans who showered him with cheers and adulation. He went on to defeat Drew McIntyre in a marquee match at WrestleMania and was soon drafted to SmackDown Live during the Superstar Shakeup.

Soon after, Reigns got into a feud with Shane McMahon, who had recently turned heel. The rivalry resulted in The Undertaker coming back to team up with Reigns and take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules in a winning effort.

Also read: 5 reasons Samoa Joe's babyface turn is a ploy

The heart of the matter

Ever since his return, Reigns has been getting a pretty positive reaction, contrary to his previous run in WWE. One major reason why Reigns is getting a babyface reaction could be the fact that the company has kept him out of the title picture on the blue brand. Reigns opened up on what would be his reaction if the fans start booing him again, saying that it doesn't matter to him whether they boo him or cheer for him, as long as they don't stay silent.

"Nah, I don't care what they do in this case. They paid their money - their hard-earned money - to get to the show. They can do what they wanna do. Everybody's situation is different, we enjoy every way our fans are expressing themselves. As long as you make noise, it doesn't matter to me if it's cheers or boos."

What's next?

Hopefully, WWE keeps using Reigns in a smart manner and doesn't insert him into the title picture until they're sure that the fans won't turn on him immediately after.

Would you like to see Reigns get a shot at the WWE title in the near future?