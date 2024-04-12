"I haven't totally bought into his persona" - AEW personality confesses he's not the biggest fan of LA Knight

One of WWE's fastest-rising superstars over the last year has been LA Knight. The veteran talent spent years perfecting his craft and finally appears to be on his way to the top of the biggest wrestling company in the world. While many are impressed with Knight, AEW's Jim Ross isn't a fan just yet.

The Megastar signed his first WWE developmental contract in May 2013 but was released on August 1, 2014. He went back to work on the indies and then found significant success with TNA and the NWA. Knight was re-hired by WWE on February 14, 2021, to work NXT, and he has been on the main roster since January 2022.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross acknowledged how WWE officials are big fans of Knight, but added that he has not bought into the persona yet. Co-host Conrad Thompson mentioned a potential Knight vs. Damian Priest feud for the World Heavyweight Championship. JR agreed with the comments and said the title feud seems inevitable.

"LA Knight is one of the favorites of the [WWE] office. I haven't totally bought into his persona, and not to say that in a bad way... I haven't seen him do anything I didn't like, I just gotta feel it more. I gotta feel it more. They gotta do a little bit more character development to get me to buy in to who this dude is, and why I should give a s**t. But, he's got a good future ahead of him, no doubt about that. LA Knight can talk, he can take bumps, he can beat a comeback," Jim Ross said. [From 28:53 to 30:08]

The former Eli Drake made his official WrestleMania debut last weekend in Philadelphia. Knight defeated AJ Styles in a 12-minute match on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

WWE Legend thinks LA Knight has lost his aura

LA Knight continues to be a fan-favorite WWE Superstar, working his way to a potential major championship reign in 2024.

Knight defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40 in what ended up being one of the more popular matches of the weekend. Despite "Yeah!" chants filling recent SmackDown shows and Lincoln Financial Field last weekend, Vince Russo thinks The Megastar has lost his shine.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, the Attitude Era head writer commented before WrestleMania that he was not interested in a singles bout between AJ and LA. He did fantasy-book the idea of Logan Paul defending the United States Championship in a Ladder Match.

"I feel as you are sitting here talking about him, I feel like he [LA Knight] has lost his shine. And Logan Paul... bro, Logan Paul is money, man. Logan Paul is money. You gotta write that, bro, that's money," Vince Russo said. [From 7:37 onwards]

Paul ended up retaining his United States Championship in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania Sunday. He defeated Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Which title should LA Knight go for? Damian Priest's WWE World Heavyweight Championship Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship 0 votes View Discussion