“Pu**y” - LA Knight fires insult at AJ Styles during brawl ahead of WWE SmackDown

LA Knight is currently involved in a fierce rivalry with AJ Styles. The Megastar hurled insults at The Phenomenal One following their recent brawl.

AJ Styles attacked LA Knight following his return from a kayfabe injury in December 2023. The former WWE Champion was upset over The Megastar replacing him as John Cena's teammate at WWE Fastlane after The Bloodline took down Styles in a backstage segment, forcing him out of action. The two superstars have been feuding since and will lock horns at The Show of Shows.

At the WrestleMania XL media day, the former Million Dollar Champion approached styles and ignited a wild brawl. The two superstars had to be separated by WWE officials. After the brawl, Knight fired insults at his 'Mania opponent asking if he would be on SmackDown later tonight.

LA Knight opens up about his match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania XL

LA Knight and AJ styles have been trading blows leading up to their highly-anticipated match at The Showcase of Immortals. The veteran performers have been involved in several entertaining segments, including the most recent home invasion angle, which resulted in The Megastar getting arrested.

During his appearance on the Busted Open Radio, Knight was asked about his upcoming match with Styles. The 41-year-old responded by saying that he appreciates being in a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All against such a massive star:

"Man, there’s so many different ways I can answer that. One of those, and I guess in a certain way, appreciative. I guess in a certain way, also feeling vindicated and a certain way, feeling like it is long overdue... I mean, look, a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, it should be for a championship,' and should be this and should be that. Look, man, it is what it is, and you’re talking about a hell of a spot to be in, and I’m not crying about it so," said Knight.

The rivalry between AJ Styles and LA Knight has recently risen to a whole different level. It remains to be seen who will come out at the top after their much-anticipated match at WrestleMania XL.

