[WATCH] LA Knight and AJ Styles get into a brawl at WrestleMania media day, Styles left bloodied

At the WrestleMania 40 media day, LA Knight and AJ Styles got into a wild brawl that left The Phenomenal One bloodied. The two superstars will collide on Night 2.

The Knight and Styles feud began several months ago when The Megastar was still in a rivalry with The Bloodline. During the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, The former WWE Champion prevented The Megastar from winning and becoming the #1 contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. A few weeks later, Knight attacked Styles at his home.

At the WrestleMania media day, Knight approached his rival and ignited a wild brawl. WWE officials eventually separated the two superstars.

Watch the full brawl between AJ Styles and LA Knight here.

LA Knight was worried about his delayed WWE push

During his time in NXT, LA Knight established his place as one of the most popular superstars in WWE.

However, after moving to the main roster, WWE changed Knight's gimmick to the Max Dupri character. Eventually, The Megastar went back to his roots.

During an interview with The Ringer, Knight commented on his delayed push, stating that he was getting worried about fans not caring about him. He said:

"There was a lot of frustration at that time. I'm getting these big reactions and there were weeks of, 'There's nothing for you to do.' I'm like, 'Was anybody listening? Was anybody watching?' There was all this hesitation. 'This might not be real, this might be a fluke.' There was one time, I blew up a year ago. We were in LA, SmackDown, the night before WrestleMania. I was in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. I had already been getting some pretty big reactions for the last three weeks to a month, but now we were in LA and the place was all for me in that battle royal."

At WrestleMania 40, Knight will compete in his first singles match. On the other hand, Styles has already shared the ring with many top names at The Grandest Stage of Them All, including Shinsuke Nakamura, against whom he defended the WWE Championship.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Who do you think will win at WrestleMania 40? LA Knight AJ Styles 0 votes View Discussion