"There was a lot of frustration at that time" - LA Knight discloses a period in WWE that kept him worried

LA Knight was quite frustrated with the way he was being used in WWE despite being over with fans.

After the Megastar dropped his Max Dupri gimmick, he became a big fan favorite even though he was still a heel at the time. Although he was receiving the biggest reactions on SmackDown, it took a while for the higher-ups to take notice and start pushing him as a massive star. He did not even appear at WrestleMania 39, which left many people disappointed.

During a recent interview with The Ringer, LA Knight commented on his delayed push in WWE and stated that he was worried that fans would stop caring if they did not capitalize on his popularity.

"There was a lot of frustration at that time. I'm getting these big reactions and there were weeks of, 'There's nothing for you to do.' I'm like, 'Was anybody listening? Was anybody watching?' There was all this hesitation. 'This might not be real, this might be a fluke.' There was one time, I blew up a year ago. We were in LA, SmackDown, the night before WrestleMania. I was in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. I had already been getting some pretty big reactions for the last three weeks to a month, but now we were in LA and the place was all for me in that battle royal," LA Knight said. [H/T Fightful]

LA Knight went on:

"We get to Money in the Bank, the reactions are nu*s, we move on from there, and finally it's like, 'We're going to have to do something.' Finally, it was moving in that direction. I was also thinking, 'You're going to make them wait so long. They're going to stop caring.' We are where we are now. Somebody obviously got smart to it and decided to pick something up, but there was a point in time where I was like, 'We're going to wait too long.'"

It remains to be seen if the Megastar receives massive opportunities in the Stamford-based promotion moving forward.

WWE Superstar LA Knight will finally have a match at WrestleMania this year

After missing out on WrestleMania last year, LA Knight will finally make his WrestleMania debut when he takes on his current rival, AJ Styles, in a singles match. Things became personal after The Phenomenal One cost the Megastar an opportunity to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship at the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

LA Knight responded by invading AJ Styles' house and attacking him. The two stars will settle their differences inside the squared circle when they collide at The Show of Shows. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious on the big stage.

