LA Knight discloses how he really feels about facing AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania XL

LA Knight has recently commented on how he feels about AJ Styles being his WrestleMania XL opponent.

The Megastar challenged The Phenomenal One to a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All on SmackDown last week after the latter cost him an opportunity for the World Heavyweight Championship in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The former WWE Champion accepted the challenge, and the bout was made official for the upcoming event.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, LA Knight was asked how he feels about being in a match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania XL. Many fans wanted him to challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship at The Show of Shows. The Megastar stated:

"Man, there’s so many different ways I can answer that. One of those and I guess in a certain way, appreciative. I guess in a certain way, also feeling vindicated and a certain way, feeling like it’s long overdue... I mean look, a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, it should be for a championship’ and should be this and should be that. Look man, it is what it is and you’re talking about a hell of a spot to be in and I’m not crying about it so..." [H/T POST Wrestling]

Seeing who walks out as the winner of this contest at The Show of Shows would be interesting.

LA Knight heaped praise on AJ Styles ahead of their WrestleMania XL match

AJ Styles is regarded by many as one of the best wrestlers in the world, as he has quite exceptional in-ring skills. LA Knight feels the same way, as he heaped praise on his WrestleMania XL opponent during an interview.

"He is really, really good. He’s been everywhere, he’s done everything and for me, I mean you’re looking at two different styles and to put those together, look, who knows how it’s gonna come out? But I’m pretty sure… I don’t see how it doesn’t come out good," LA Knight said.

Fans are patiently waiting to witness this showdown at The Show of Shows.

