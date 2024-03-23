LA Knight arrested after WWE cameras stop broadcasting; aftermath disclosed

LA Knight was taken away by the police tonight, as broadcast on WWE SmackDown.

The star has been in a rivalry with AJ Styles for quite some time. Unhappy with Knight stepping up to take his place against Roman Reigns when Styles was injured, the star has been hounding Knight since he got back. Every time the two stars faced each other, things were about to snap.

That's what happened at the Elimination Chamber. Things went wrong, with Styles attacking Knight and ensuring he didn't win the World Heavyweight Championship opportunity. LA Knight finally had enough, and things snapped for him, too.

AJ Styles was being interviewed at home. In the segment broadcast on SmackDown, Knight pulled up to his home and was honking. The moment Styles got out of his house, Knight attacked him.

The WWE cameras stopped broadcasting what happened next, but the commentary claimed they got the police footage.

In the footage, the police arrested LA Knight and took him into custody. AJ Styles was also restrained but allowed to walk away.

The commentary team on WWE SmackDown said that AJ Styles didn't press charges, and Knight was let go by the police in the aftermath. It remains to be seen if the two end up in a grudge match at WrestleMania.

