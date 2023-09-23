"I am truly sorry" - Eddie Kingston makes a heartbreaking announcement

Eddie Kingston is an iconic wrestler - and he's not just any wrestler, he's the current ROH World Champion and the Strong Openweight Champion of NJPW.

While wrestling fans are definitely looking forward to seeing more of Eddie, he has recently posted a worrying update about his injury and the status of his health, where he basically said that he will need to cut down on his number of performances and for that, his appearances and matches on the independent circuit will cease for now.

He posted on his Instagram.

Kingston was injured sometime before this year's match with Claudio for the ROH World Heavyweight Championship at the ROH Supercard of Honor. The Mad King revealed he had been suffering from the hernia injury since September.

As late as April this year, Eddie had revealed he might need surgery because of the injury, an announcement that had fans worried whether they would see their favorite professional wrestler in the ring.

Eddie Kingston dedicates his ROH win to his dear departed friend and ex-ROH champion

Kingston has been working the indie circuit for decades, and he made his AEW debut in 2020. Since then, he has been in various feuds and has faced the best of AEW, including Cody Rhodes, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk. He defeated Claudio at Grand Slam 2023 to become the ROH World Heavyweight Champion for the first time.

Eddie Kingston and Claudio had a terrific match at Grand Slam 2023, and at the end of it all, Castagnoli had to let go of the championship. At the post-match conversation, Eddie revealed that he dedicated the match win to his friend, John Beydoya Jr, aka Xavier, the second World Heavyweight Champion in ROH, who passed away in 2020.

