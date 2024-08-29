“I have two herniated discs in my spine,” says MJF after AEW All In

AEW star MJF has given us his health update and revealed he sustained an injury at All In against Will Ospreay. The Salt of the Earth's trip to London didn't go as planned.

He and Will Ospreay were slated to wrestle for the American Championship. This contest was a rematch of their clash at Dynamite 250, in which Maxwell won.

At All In London, the duo wrestled in a stellar match and kept the crowd on the edge of their seat the entire time. In the match's closing moments, the returning Daniel Garcia assisted Will Ospreay to win. Later, the Aerial Assassin declined to take the American Championship in hand and re-christened the original International Championship.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, MJF made his way to the ring and vented frustration about losing the title at Wembley Stadium. Following his match at Wembley Stadium, Maxwell also revealed that he had two herniated discs.

"I lost my ring, I lost my championship, and now I have two herniated discs in my spine," he said. [H/T - DraVen's Twitter]

Later, Daniel Garcia attacked him, and the duo brawled while the security tried to separate them. It remains to be seen if MJF will take time off for his recent injury.

