“I understand why”- AEW fans react to startling revelation from Sting following his retirement

Sting officially retired from the ring last year. He has now finally opened up about his life post-retirement, and fans have reacted to his comments.

Sting is widely regarded as one of the most influential wrestlers of all time. He wrestled for several years in various top promotions, including WCW, TNA, and WWE, before finally settling down in AEW. The Icon had a very good run in Tony Khan's promotion and remained undefeated throughout his tenure with the company. The former WWE star wrestled his last match last year at AEW Revolution 2024 and retired as one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions with Darby Allin. Following retirement, The Icon has made several appearances at various wrestling conventions across the country.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, the AEW veteran was asked about his post-retirement life. The Icon replied that he has been busy traveling, but he is looking to get more involved in real estate next year.

"Well, I'm retired, but I'm on airplanes multiple times a month, especially 2025. I'm blowing it out here. I've always loved real estate, so I'm still dabbling in real estate, and I'm going to get more serious about that coming up here soon, probably 2026, when I'm not traveling so much. It's good because my body is healing up, I'm getting to spend more time with family and friends, and it's all good." [2:06 - 2:39]

Since The Icon made these comments, fans have taken to social media to give their thoughts. Check out some of the reactions below:

Sting opened up on Darby Allin's accomplishment

Darby Allin has been off TV for the past several months. This is because he took time off to go and scale Mount Everest. Darby has since successfully achieved this feat and made his way back down the mountain.

During the same interview, Sting opened up about Darby's latest accomplishment, stating that he isn't surprised by his former tag team partner's endeavors. He also revealed that they had been in contact throughout Darby's trip, and the latter even sent him a video of himself at the top of the mountain.

"Well, I mean I’m not surprised that he made it there and back, although anything can happen on that mountain. Darby Allin, if anyone can do it, Darby Allin is going to pull it off for sure. He was in contact with me the whole trip. He was up there, he gave me a video of him at the top of the mountain, which I’m not going to say anything about quite yet, but yeah, he didn’t have any oxygen on when he gave me that and but he showed me a panoramic view from the very top of the world and it was just like crystal clear. It looked like he was you know snow skiing or something, but no, this is way beyond that obviously."

It will be interesting to see if Sting ever makes any more appearances for AEW.

