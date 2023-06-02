"I've always been a WWE guy" - AEW star talks about how he would have booked himself in a storyline with Booker T

In his illustrious career, WWE legend Booker T had been a part of countless memorable rivalries and storylines. However, one particular AEW star, fellow Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, has always held a special mention in his career.

The high-voltage drama at WCW's infamous Bash at the Beach pay-per-view in 2000 is remembered to date. Double J laid down on the mat for Hulk Hogan to pin him and win the title. However, officials reversed the decision, and the four-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion lost his title to Booker T in the main event.

In 2001, WWE (then WWF) had an unforgettable Invasion angle after purchasing World Championship Wrestling. The storyline idea was notable for WCW and ECW stars 'invading'' Vince McMahon's Company. However, Jeff Jarrett was one prominent name that wasn't a part of the memorable storyline.

Speaking recently on his My World podcast, Jarrett opened up about the Invasion angle. The 55-year-old mentioned that he would've loved to feud with Booker T in WWE, capitalizing on their WCW rivalry in an interesting angle.

"If I would have come back and I would have been portrayed out of the gate, 'Oh, man, here comes this WCW guy. He's going to align with Booker T.' And Booker brings me in and I'm his buddy and we've been through wars. The first opportunity I get, I lay him out. I say, 'Are you kidding me? I've always been a WWE guy,' and kind of turncoat on the Invasion part and side with the WWE guys," said Jarrett. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Booker T was shocked upon Jeff Jarrett's release from WWE

Apart from claiming numerous WCW titles and bearing the iconic WWE Hall of Fame rings, both men also earned laurels in TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling). Booker T has a good relationship with Jarrett and has often expressed gratitude for the latter's contributions to his storied career.

After making sporadic appearances for WWE from 2018-2021, 'The Guitar Smasher' returned to the company in May 2022 as Senior Vice President of Live Events, only to leave the global juggernaut again in August.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame show, 'King Booker' voiced his thoughts on Jarrett's release from WWE.

"That was a shock. I didn't see that one coming. I did not see that coming at all. Jeff Jarrett just came off of a huge weekend not too long ago, he was there at Ric Flair's final match as well and had WWE duties. Now Jeff Jarrett is no longer with the company," said Booker T.

Jeff Jarrett has been making strides in All Elite Wrestling with his vast experience. Apart from in-ring competition, he has been performing his duties as the Director of Business Development to help expand AEW's live event coverage and schedule.

