Booker T was shocked by Hall of Famer's recent WWE exit

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was surprised by the exit of Jeff Jarrett from the company.

Jarrett returned to WWE earlier this year after being released from the company last year. The Hall of Famer once again left the company this month, leaving his role as Senior Vice President of Live Events.

Booker T stated on his Hall of Fame show that he was shocked by Jarrett's release, which came just a few weeks after he appeared at SummerSlam as a guest referee.

"Jeff Jarrett is out and Road Dogg is in. That was a shock. I didn't see that one coming. I did not see that coming at all. Jeff Jarrett just came off of a huge weekend not too long ago, he was there at Ric Flair's final match as well and had WWE duties. Now Jeff Jarrett is no longer with the company," said Booker T. [38:55 to 39:30]

The two-time Hall of Famer said that he has a good relationship with Jarrett and is grateful for what he did for his career.

"I heard Jeff Jarrett talk about that night, he said it's one of the proudest moments of his wrestling career, being the one that lost to Booker T for his first world heavyweight championship. That says a lot about the dude. So I just want to say, hey man good luck on whatever you got going on after this ride man and hopefully I'll see you down the road," said the Hall of Famer. [40:10 to 40:35]

Jeff Jarrett recently stated that he'd love to face a top WWE star

Jeff Jarrett recently expressed his desire to face his old rival, AJ Styles, in the ring once again.

Jarrett said that he has been working out hard and hasn't ruled out a return to face Styles, who he has had a number of run-ins against in TNA/IMPACT.

The Hall of Famer stepped back into the ring last month as part of Ric Flair's final match, teaming with Jay Lethal to face Flair and Andrade.

