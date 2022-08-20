55-year-old legend wishes to return after three years to face his old rival AJ Styles

AJ Styles has had some memorable feuds during his long tenure in the business. During their days in TNA, one of his most iconic rivalries was against Jeff Jarrett. While the two men often found themselves on opposing sides, Jarrett has been credited with helping Styles become the face of TNA during its early days.

It was Jeff Jarrett who Styles defeated to win his first World Championship in TNA. Double J was always high on Styles when he was the promoter of TNA and saw great potential in him. He has often stated that he felt Styles was the perfect face for the X-Division.

Jarrett spoke on My World about his equation with AJ Styles and whether he would ever have a match with his old nemesis in 2022. Jarrett said he is in great shape and would "never say never." Both men now work for WWE. While Styles is an active superstar, Jarrett works as the Senior Vice President of Live Events.

''I wish. I wish. Never say never in this business. I'm working out harder than I ever have, I really am,'' said Jarrett on the possibility of returning to face The Phenomenal One. [1:22:53-1:23:07]

Jeff Jarrett believes AJ Styles will become a WWE Hall of Famer

Double J, a WWE Hall of Famer himself, stated that he thinks The Phenomenal One will one day join the exclusive club. He praised Styles, saying that his match with The Undertaker was spectacular and that even at the age of 45, he was 'rocking and rolling'.

"AJ Styles is a first ballot Hall of Famer anyway you want to say it. The match with The Undertaker, I mean we could go down the whole list. He is still rocking and rolling at 45 so..,'' said Jarrett [2:14-2:16]

Though Jarrett has not competed in WWE for over three years, he recently faced Ric Flair when he teamed up with Jay Lethal to take on The Nature Boy and Andrade El Idolo. His last match in WWE was against Elias in 2019.

