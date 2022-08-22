Hall of Famer reportedly departs from WWE following Triple H's appointment as Head of Creative

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has reportedly parted ways with the company after Triple H's appointment as Head of Creative.

Double-J was reportedly appointed Senior Vice President of Live Events in May 2022. He looked over all of the company's production and running of live events. However, following Vince McMahon's retirement from the company, it seems like Jarrett could be gone.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the former Intercontinental Champion departed his position as the Senior Vice President of Live Events last week. It's believed by several people within the company that he finished his official duties on Friday, but Johnson noted that he can't confirm the timeline.

It's unknown whether the shift in management and The Game assuming his role as Head of Creative played any role in Jarrett's exit from the company.

Jeff Jarrett had an on-screen role at WWE SummerSlam

At The Biggest Party of the Summer, which took place this past July, Double-J was assigned as the Special Guest Referee for the undisputed tag team title match between The Usos and The Street Profits.

The event was held in Nashville, Tennessee, where Jeff Jarrett is billed from. It wasn't the only match that he participated in that weekend. He also competed in Ric Flair's Last Match, which was held the night after SummerSlam. The Hall of Famer joined forces with AEW star Jay Lethal to take on The Nature Boy and Andrade El Idolo in a tag team match, which Flair's team won.

During his lengthy wrestling career, Jeff Jarrett has held the WCW World Heavyweight, European, Intercontinental, and Tag Team Championships. He is also known for being the co-founder of IMPACT Wrestling, along with his father Jerry Jarrett. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2018.

It remains to be seen what lies next for Double-J after his reported departure from WWE.

What are your thoughts on Jarrett's reported departure from WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha