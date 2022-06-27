Jeff Jarrett shares his thoughts on becoming WWE's new Senior Vice President of Live Events

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently spoke about how it felt to be given the role of Senior Vice President of Live Events.

Jarrett has been in the wrestling business for over 35 years. In that time, he has worked in almost every role imaginable, from wrestler to promoter and producer.

Speaking on After The Bell, the former Intercontinental Champion stated how grateful he was to be given his new job title by WWE:

"I am really grateful that the executive team said basically, ‘we’d like you to come back into the live event department.’ There’s so much that goes into live events. Years ago, it was called house shows and we all understand that was the vernacular coming up in the business. But the live event name is much more appropriate because that’s what it is, you come see it live. What I’m dialed into as my first priority is the non-televised live events. It is an incredible undertaking. As we all know, we’re 52 weeks a year. Every Monday and Friday, there is a live event. Once a month on Saturday or Sunday, there is a live event. Then put it all the non-televised events. It’s a massive touring organization and it’s at the core of what we do in so many ways." (H/T: 411 Mania)

As somebody who has gone from town to town on the road as a pro wrestler for years, WWE couldn't have picked a better person to run their weekly live events.

Jeff Jarrett picks his top three WWE Superstars working today

As somebody who works closely with the stars of today's generation, the WWE Hall of Famer has his finger well and truly on the pulse.

Speaking on his podcast My World With Jeff Jarrett, the founder of TNA Wrestling picked his top three stars from WWE's current roster:

"So Cody has to be one right up there. I’ve got to go Cody one, it’s hard to argue and not really think through, you’ve got to go Roman. Roman is up there. If we’re going to go three, Cody as your baby face, Roman as your heel and it’s really hard and I know they just came off [a feud] but Seth Rollins is super versatile." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Despite Roman Reigns currently sitting atop the WWE food chain as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, given Jarrett's history with Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes, it's not surprising he picked The American Nightmare as the company's top guy.

