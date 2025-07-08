"I’ve had the most brutal recovery" - AEW personality issues serious health update

An AEW name shared a harrowing experience she had gone through in the past few weeks. Amanda Huber, the late great Brodie Lee's wife, has been working at the Jacksonville-based promotion for a while. She is usually active on social media, but she hasn't been around much since June.
Turns out, Amanda Huber had undergone Tonsillectomy in early June to remove her tonsils. In her last update, the 40-year-old revealed that she was going through intense pain following the procedure. Weeks later, she provided some good news regarding her health.
The AEW personality recently took to Instagram and revealed that she had recovered from the surgery. She called it "brutal." On a positive note, she also mentioned that she got to spend some extra time with her kids.
"I haven’t posted much because I’ve had the most brutal recovery. Tonsillectomy as an adult is NO JOKE. But as of today I’m cleared and back to normal. Plus side of the recovery, I’ve had extra time with my boys and the pups (and cats). I got to watch @natbynature & @tjwilson711 & @thedungeon2.0 work with Brodie a bunch. Their knowledge, kindness, and patience is unmatched and it’s never lost on me how lucky we are to have them in our lives," Huber wrote.
AEW's Amanda Huber supported Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair has been one of the top babyfaces of WWE. She wrestled IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match at this year's WrestleMania. Shockingly, she was heavily booed during her entrance.
AEW personality Amanda then took to X/Twitter and vented her frustration at fans who booed The EST of WWE.
"How the eff do people boo Bianca Belair? Genuinely. She’s so da*n good. From her skills to her presentation to her charisma. I don’t get it," she wrote.
It will be interesting to see what is next for Amanda Huber in the future.
