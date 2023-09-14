"I’ve got this f***ing thing on my arm" - Will Ospreay might be regretting getting tattoo with inflated AEW All In figure

Will Ospreay has spoken about the controversy that's now arising from the number of tickets sold for the AEW pay-per-view All In. According to earlier reports, the total number of tickets sold was just a bit more than 81000. This number is impressive and got the wrestling fraternity talking. Ospreay got carried away and went on to make a tattoo of that number.

Unfortunately for him, new reports coming in now suggest that the total number of tickets actually sold was much lower than 81k, it was something nearer to 72K. Osprey had a lot to say about the number deficiency and even made a video about it, which went viral among Wrestling fans.

"Bruv, you cannot make this fucking shit up. I am currently in Japan. I’ve had no f***king sleep, I am tired. This is the worst f***king day of my life. Do you know how hard it was for me to get a tattoo? My mom f***king hates them, bruv. They announced it to everyone. They announced it as 81,000 people. I’ve got this f***king thing on my arm," said Ospreay.

The concept of fudging numbers during live performances is not new, and Wrestling fans have heard and read about it several times, making them take all of this with a big pinch of salt.

Will Ospreay's tattoo was the center of attraction two days ago as well

Will Ospreay is currently signed to NJPW, but his contract is nearing its end. He debuted a tattoo that informed onlookers about AEW All In's geographical location and the alleged number of attendees in the ring two days ago, prompting fans to decipher that the Aerial Assassin is bound for AEW. With this, Ospreay joins the long list of wrestlers who have created a flurry among the fans with a distinct change in their look and in-ring attire.

Will Ospreay is red-hot at the moment, and with his incredible in-ring performance, it is only a matter of time until major wrestling promotions make him an offer he can't refuse. He is a three-time Junior IWGP Heavyweight Champion and a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion as well.

With him already talking about his tattoo, would he still be interested in an AEW run? What do you think? Tell us all about it in the comments section.