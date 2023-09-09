"I've heard people like CM Punk say it's something that's stupid" - Booker T feels every locker room needs one thing

CM Punk is currently under a microscope, and everyone who has anything to do with professional wrestling is talking about what happened backstage at AEW All In and similar incidents featuring Punk. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T now joins in on the conversation.

Booker T, who has rich experience working in major wrestling organizations, namely WWE and WCW, has revealed that he talks about the importance of the infamous wrestler's court to the younger wrestler whom he trains.

Wrestler's Court is one of the many inside aspects of the business, where the boss has an Enforcer who ensures that everyone is in line. Any issues that the wrestlers would have would be presented in the Wrestler's Court, and the said Enforcer would ensure that the issues are sorted out.

While some younger wrestlers and even veterans like Punk complain about the very existence of Wrestler's Court, WWE icon Booker T had this to say about the concept on his Hall of Fame podcast.

"There was a pecking order as far as things and how it went, that's just the way it was. Wrestlers court is something that's very needed in this business, I've heard people like CM Punk say it's something that's stupid, but wrestler's court in this business, it's needed." [H/T WrestlingINC]

There are countless incidents that have emerged out of Wrestler's Court, and while every wrestler has been at the receiving end some time or the other, all of them respect the concept of the Court. WWE also had a Wrestler's Court, and it's Judge was none other than The Undertaker himself.

Dutch Mantell says CM Punk could be headed to WWE

Dutch Mantell has seen several shoots and works in his professional life, and he thinks that The Voice of the Voiceless is all set to go to the Stamford-based company, especially after he was spotted backstage on RAW earlier this year.

While talking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said that we could see Punk in the Stamford-based company within the next three to four months.

"He knew exactly what he was going to do, because this benefits him much more than staying with AEW. I don't think he wants the booker's job anyway. Booker's job, you've got to worry about everyone else's job. CM Punk, he just wants to worry about his stuff. I think we're going to see him in WWE. We're going to see him in WWE within 3-4 months."

