"We're going to see him in WWE within 3-4 months" - CM Punk sabotaged his AEW run on purpose, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

CM Punk has been fired from AEW, but it could be what he wanted all along. The star's time in AEW has come to an end, and now it seems that the star has quite a few options in front of him. While his future is not clear at this time, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell said that Punk knew exactly what he was doing when he got fired from AEW.

Now that he is free from AEW, though, it seems there's a chance that he could make his way to WWE. While there's no confirmation, there are plenty of rumors floating around about the same.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell addressed the issues surrounding CM Punk leaving AEW. According to the veteran, it was possible that the star sabotaged his run in the company. He added that perhaps Punk wanted to come to WWE all along, and his appearance in the company's parking lot indicated that.

"He was in the parking lot. That looked like a setup deal from the beginning. All of a sudden he's in the parking lot and a fan takes his video." [15:21 - 15:32]

He also said that if Punk went to WWE, then things would be best for him in every way.

"I think if he comes out to WWE right now, the business would just explode. Now he can be the big a**hole, CM Punk, and he would be instantly over." [15:39 - 15:56]

He added that CM Punk knew exactly what he was doing and that leaving AEW to come to WWE would make things easier for him.

"He knew exactly what he was going to do, because this benefits him much more than staying with AEW. I don't think he wants the booker's job anyway. Booker's job, you've got to worry about everyone else's job. CM Punk, he just wants to worry about his stuff. I think we're going to see him in WWE. We're going to see him in WWE within 3-4 months." [16:07 - 16:34]

It remains to be seen if this is what plays out, as Punk appears to have any number of options in front of him now.

