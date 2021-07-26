"I’ve never watched it back" - Cody Rhodes recalls his historic match with his brother at AEW Double or Nothing 2019

AEW star Cody Rhodes recently turned back the clock to talk about his match against his real-life brother Dustin Rhodes. The bout took place at the inaugural Double or Nothing event in 2019.

The match between the two brothers was unforgettable for numerous reasons. Fans had originally wanted to see them clash when they were working under the WWE umbrella. Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes delivered an impressive display of emotion and entertainment in their bout.

Both men left no stone unturned to put each other down. AEW star Dustin Rhodes was even busted open to a severe degree during the match. However, his durability at his age was remarkable as both men went on to have a match longer than twenty-two minutes.

Dustin put his brother Cody over that night, and both men grabbed headlines, with Dave Meltzer even rating it a five-star classic.

It's time for an era to end, it's brother vs brother, it's Cody Rhodes vs Dustin Rhodes with Cody out first to do some Throne Smashing.



I may be hyped for this match. pic.twitter.com/Wfr2tycYqX — 💀DeathMaster780💀 (@Deathmaster780) May 26, 2019

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Cody Rhodes discussed numerous topics, most notably his historic match against his brother in 2019. The AEW star stated that their match was special as it portrayed three different stories.

Aside from connecting with the AEW fans that night, Cody Rhodes showed concern for Dustin Rhodes as the latter was bleeding:

“I knew when I was in the arena, and in the moment, that something very special was happening. Our generation really takes it for granted when we say, ‘We got them’ because, nine times out of ten, when we say it, we don’t got them. That was one where I was like, ‘Oh, we really do.’ It’s so special that I share that connection with the audience, with my brother who, for the most part, all of the match, I kept thinking about, ‘He’s bleeding too much.’ And it wasn’t a matter of like, ‘Gosh, that’s cool. It’s wrestling, there’s blood.’ I was very concerned. ‘Well, we have X amount left, I don’t want him to pass out or be hurt,’ and a lot of what you see in the later part of the match is actually me coddling him via violence, which can only happen in wrestling.”

AEW star Cody Rhodes says his match against Dustin Rhodes wasn't his favorite

AEW star Cody Rhodes further added that, while his match against Dustin Rhodes was significant for his career moving forward, it wasn't his favorite. He explained that it involved a lot of realism and violence, which can be hard to look back on:

“Where it ranks for me, it probably will disappoint a lot of people. It’s probably the most important match in my AEW career, but it is not my favourite match that I’ve had with the company. Maybe that’s just because it was so real that it’s raw. It’s almost a beautiful thing, but it’s like you don’t want to revisit it. I’ve never watched it back.”

There's no doubt that their match was a once-in-a-lifetime classic. Fans may never see them clash again, but they may wrestle as a tag team at some point in the future.

Edited by Jack Cunningham