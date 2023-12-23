"I’ve been overlooked, undervalued, and underappreciated" - AEW star sends a scathing message

An AEW star recently took to social media to put the entire locker room on notice by sending a scathing message. The star in question is La Facción Ingobernable's Preston Vance.

On the recent edition of Dynamite, Swerve Strickland defeated Rush in a Gold League match as a part of the Continental Classic tournament to book his spot in the Gold League Final match on next week's show.

Angered by his loss leading to elimination from the tournament, Rush cut a backstage promo alongside his LFI stablemates. The 35-year-old sent an ominous message to the topmost factions in the Jacksonville-based promotion, i.e., Blackpool Combat Club, Bullet Club Gold, and Mogul Embassy, telling them to prepare for a war.

Preston Vance took to Twitter to share the video, along with a scathing message.

"I’ve been overlooked, undervalued, and under appreciated. Im done waiting. We’ve sat back long enough. There isn’t a person, tag team, or faction that can stand in our way. We are coming for you. And if you think this is about you it is. #LFI #AEW #PerroPeligroso #AEWDynamite," Preston Vance wrote.

Here is the post:

AEW's Preston Vance likes a tweet by a fan begging Tony Khan to give him more opportunities

A fan recently shared a Twitter post in which she requested Tony Khan to give more in-ring opportunities to Preston Vance in the Jacksonville-based company. The 31-year-old AEW star, in turn, acknowledged the fan's request by liking the post.

In the social media post, the fan pointed out that the 31-year-old star did not perform in enough singles matches in the year and said she would tweet the CEO of the Jacksonville-based company every day for it.

"Dear @TonyKhan Today is the 1st day of the last month of 2023... I dunno about you, but my 2023 hasn't had enough @Pres10Vance in it. I'm gonna tweet you every day for a singles match. There are so many options for opponents on the roster. I'm beggin here, my dude," posted @machetevonkill

Vance wrestled against Ricky Starks on the November 10, 2023, edition of Rampage. The member of LFI lost the contest and hasn't been featured in a singles match since then.