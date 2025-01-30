"I’ve been shot n stabbed" - Top star breaks silence after getting pulled from this week's AEW Dynamite

A top star was recently pulled from AEW Dynamite this week. He has now broken his silence on the matter.

Powerhouse Hobbs has been involved in a feud against Death Riders and The Learning Tree in recent weeks. Last week on Collision, Powerhouse Hobbs got into a brawl with Big Bill that ended when both men fell off the stage on the entrance ramp.

This week on Dynamite, he appeared in a segment and said that he wasn't cleared to travel, so, he couldn't be in the arena physically. Later it was reported that he was backstage but wasn't cleared to compete since his stitches didn't fully heal. It was also reported that he was supposed to factor heavily in the show.

After these reports broke out, Powerhouse Hobbs took to social media to send a message to Big Bill:

"Took a bag of bricks to the face I’ve been shot n stabbed stitches come out next week someone tell BIG BITCH We got a one way ticket to HELL"

Mark Henry criticized Powerhouse Hobbs' booking in AEW

Powerhouse Hobbs' AEW run has blown hot and cold in recent years. There are moments when he was pushed and there are moments where he looked like a victim of meaningless booking. After returning from injury, Hobbs won the Casino Gauntlet match and got a shot at Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship. However, he was unsuccessful in winning the title. After the match, he was ambushed by the Death Riders until FTR came out to save him.

Mark Henry expressed his frustration over how Powerhouse Hobbs was treated after the match on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio. He said that AEW could've protected the former TNT Champion a lot better. Henry further expressed his concerns over Hobbs' future in the company:

"He could've came out a lot better and it would've been better for them — they would've made money. I'm not gonna cut my hand off to spite my arm. Just wash your hands of somebody if that's how you feel about them. ... I hope I never hate somebody so much that I would rather see them fail on my TV than to have them win and be successful on my TV. It's a damn shame," Mark Henry said.

It will be interesting to see if Powerhouse Hobbs will be booked more prominently in the future.

