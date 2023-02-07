"I don't want to be anywhere that I'm not wanted" - WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson provides update on his future with AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW personality Arn Anderson has opened up about his future in All Elite Wrestling and what he hopes might happen.

Anderson made his AEW debut at the 2019 All Out pay-per-view, where he helped Cody Rhodes defeat Shawn Spears, while also taking the chance to put the fear of life into his former "Brainbusters" tag team partner Tully Blanchard.

Since then, he has not only been Cody's personal advisor, but he has also been tasked with trying to help his son Brock Anderson rise through the ranks in All Elite Wrestling.

But what does the future hold for Arn himself? Speaking with Steve Fall in an interview for Wrestling News Premium, The Enforcer revealed that he doesn't want to leave AEW any time soon as he feels as if he won't be wanted in WWE.

"I will stay with AEW as long as they want me. That's my one thing, and I said that after I left, well, I was canned by WWE. I don't want to be anywhere that I'm not wanted anyway, not for one minute, not for any amount of money, not for one second. If at the end of the contract, if they would like for me to stay aboard in some limited capacity, I would love to." (H/T Wrestling News.co)

Arn has also occupied a coaching role since he began in AEW, with many younger wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling crediting The Enforcer for helping them perfect their craft.

Arn Anderson thought he would get fired after his famous "Glock" promo

He might not have wrestled for AEW, but Arn Anderson did produce one of the most memorable moments in Dynamite history when he delivered his legendary "glock" promo.

Anderson wanted Cody Rhodes to toughen up during his feud with Malakai Black, so in the only way he could, Arn stated that Rhodes needed to be more like him by saying he would shoot someone in the head if someone tried to rob his car.

The Real One  ☄️ @WWEREALONE . I knew this was gonna be meme when Arn said that last night They really got that Arn anderson with the Glock shirt now. I knew this was gonna be meme when Arn said that last night They really got that Arn anderson with the Glock shirt now 😭. I knew this was gonna be meme when Arn said that last night 😂 https://t.co/leNUrDMZ41

The promo went viral and created numerous memes online, but Arn was worried he may have overstepped the mark when it comes to sensitive content. When he came back through the curtain and didn't see AEW president Tony Khan anywhere, he immediately became worried.

Fortunately for Arn Anderson, everything was fine as a higher-up at TNT recognized that he was just playing a character and wouldn't actually pull out the glock if someone tried to run up on him... we think... we're not entirely sure though.

Did you like Arn Anderson's glock promo? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes