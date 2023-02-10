"I want to compete against my wife for two reasons" - Malakai Black reveals his undying desire to face WWE SmackDown Star

AEW star Malakai Black has been making waves lately with his bold statement about his desire to face WWE SmackDown Superstar and his wife, Zelina Vega, in a match.

Zelina Vega, real name Thea Trinidad Budgen, is a rising star in professional wrestling. She joined WWE in 2017 and quickly made a name for herself with her high-flying moves, quick thinking, and natural charisma. In 2020, she was released from her contract.

Zelina returned to WWE in July 2021 to compete in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. In April 2022, she lost the tag team titles with Carmella to Sasha Banks and Naomi. In May, she was out of action because of injury but returned in October, aligning herself with Legado Del Fantasma.

During a recent interview with HardLore, Malakai Black stated his desire to compete against his wife, Zelina Vega. He further said that she has not been given a chance to prove herself:

"I want to compete against my wife for two reasons: number one, because she's my wife and number two, my wife, in my opinion... she hasn't really had the role to prove herself," said Black. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Malakai Black wants a match against WWE Superstar Asuka

AEW star Malakai recently revealed his desire to compete against the current female RAW Superstar, Asuka, in an inter-gender match.

In a recent interview with HardLore, Malakai Black expressed his aspiration to take on Asuka in an intergender wrestling match. He revealed that he and Asuka have discussed the possibility of such a match.

"I'll give you one more person and this is not something that would ever happen in WWE unless that part changes, but Asuka. Yep, and we've spoken about it too," Black said.

Malakai Black views this as a chance to challenge traditional gender norms and to show the athletic abilities of male and female performers. He aims to break down gender barriers in the industry and challenge existing beliefs and practices.

