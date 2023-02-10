Malakai Black interested in a match against current female WWE RAW Superstar

AEW star Malakai Black has expressed his interest in facing off against the current female WWE RAW Superstar, Asuka, in an intergender match. Intergender matches have become increasingly popular in recent years. They have challenged traditional gender norms and showcased the incredible athleticism of both male and female performers.

Malakai Black sees it as an opportunity to break down gender barriers in the industry and challenge the status quo. He views Asuka as a formidable opponent and believes that the match will be a display of athleticism, technique, and storytelling.

During a recent interview with "HardLore," Malakai Black stated his interest in facing Asuka in an intergender wrestling match. He mentioned that he and Asuka have had conversations about this possibility.

"I'll give you one more person and this is not something that would ever happen in WWE unless that part changes, but Asuka. Yep, and we've spoken about it too," Black said. (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Asuka, who is known for her hard-hitting style and unbreakable spirit, is also open to the idea of facing Black in the ring. This would be a historic moment for the industry and would push the boundaries of what is possible in professional wrestling.

If a match between Malakai Black and Asuka were to happen, it would be a true test of their skills and a showcase of two of the best professional wrestlers in the world.

AEW star Malakai Black expresses his wish to face WWE Superstar Roman Reigns in dream match

Malakai Black shared his aspirations and dreams in the world of professional wrestling. Some of his dream opponents include WWE superstar Roman Reigns, whom he would love to face in the ring.

During an interview with "HardLore," Malakai Black disclosed the WWE superstars he would like to face in the ring. Topping the list was none other than Roman Reigns:

"So, number one, Roman. 100%. I don't care what people think — I think he's [on another level]. And the thing is, I say that but I feel like I'm putting that lightly. Like, Roman's the man not just from a company point of view or carrying the heavyweight belt. Just, as a performer, he just knows it. He's crazy good," Black said. (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Black sees this as an opportunity to showcase his skills against one of the biggest names in the industry. Roman Reigns, who has dominated the WWE scene in recent years, would provide a significant challenge for Black.

