"I want to be the most hated man" - AEW star QT Marshall thinks he's doing something right (Exclusive)

Ahead of AEW All Out 2021, QT Marshall sat down for an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta. He opened up about his aspirations to be the "most hated man" in the promotion.

He stated that he doesn't care if people hate his character. As long as the crowd boos, Marshall will believe he's doing a good job.

Explaining his point, QT Marshall cited the example of his recent match with Evil Uno on AEW Dark in the United Center. The bout saw almost 17,000 fans booing and chanting "QT sucks." However, The Factory leader also clarified that he doesn't want the fans to walk out during his matches :

"Like I'm choosing to be, I want to be the most hated man in AEW. Now I don't care whether that is go-way heat or you just hate my character or whatever it is I don't care, as long as you hate, as long as you're booing me. Now if fans walk out when I'm wrestling, that's not what I'm looking for. 17,000 fans on Dark when I wrestled Evil Uno, and they all were chanting "QT sucks" and they were booing me, so I think I'm doing something right," said QT Marshall.

QT Marshall will face Paul Wight at AEW All Out 2021

On All Out 2021 this Sunday, QT Marshall will probably wrestle in the biggest match of his career against Paul Wight (FKA Big Show). The bout is also the former WWE Superstar's in-ring debut in AEW.

Though many fans believe the clash would be a glorified squash to put Wight over, the odds seem to be in Marshall's favor.

Apart from Marshall's The Factory stablemates, Gunn Club can also assist him at the show. The Billy Gunn-led stable recently turned heel after attacking Wight on this week's AEW Dynamite.

