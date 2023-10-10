"I want them to make more of it"- Swerve Strickland does not want fans to restrain themselves in the AEW vs. WWE war

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently spoke about the stacked Tuesday Night war between AEW and WWE set for this week and urged the fans to make more noise about it.

WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite will go head to head on Tuesday, October 10, and both promotions have loaded up their match cards. WWE has managed to book John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman, and possibly The Undertaker for their developmental brand's episode. On Dynamite, we will see the in-ring debut of Adam Copeland (fka Edge) and a number-one contender match between Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson.

Speaking to DAZN, Strickland noted that he wishes fans make Tuesday night a bigger deal than it already is:

“They should, they should. I want them to make more of it. It’s two rival teams going at it on the same night. You’re wearing your jersey, [they’re] wearing [their] jersey and you’re rooting for your home team, whoever that may be. But, at least you’re watching. Some people are going to watch both.” H/T:[Fightful]

AEW's Swerve Strickland reveals when he plans to do the Prince Nana dance

AEW star Swerve Strickland is often accompanied by his Mogul Embassy faction stablemate Prince Nana. Nana has gotten over with the crowd because of his famous dance moves, and Swerve recently revealed when he will perform the dance.

In an interview with DAZN Wrestling, Strickland talked about not doing the dance yet in AEW and also revealed that we will see him dance in his upcoming music video.

"There’s a scientific reason why I haven’t done the (Prince Nana) dance. I will say we just shot the music video for ‘Big Pressure’, and so when that debuts, that’s when you shall see the dance. There’s a scientific reason why. Everything is being pushed in the right motion, in right time where it needs to be. To be determined, to be determined (when the music video is coming out). Just keep your eyes peeled. It is dropping soon." H/T:[PostWrestling]

Are you a fan of the Prince Nana dance?