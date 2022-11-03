"I want to tell you some stories" - AEW star recalls  conversation with Stone Cold that helped him become a wrestler

Stone Cold Steve Austin helped a current AEW star pursue professional wrestling as a career.

Brian Pillman and Stone Cold have a very storied history together. They were one-time WCW and NWA Tag Team Champions and wrestled under the team name of the Hollywood Blondes. While in WWE, the two had a memorable feud in the latter half of the 90s.

Brian Pillman's son Brian Pillman Jr. is currently a part of the AEW roster as one half of the Varsity Blonds. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the second generation wrestler recalled a conversation he had with Stone Cold and how it influenced him to pursue wrestling as a career.

“I get a DM from ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. He’s like, ‘Hey bud, you know, I’ve got this weightlifting belt that was your dad’s. I want to give it to you. … Me and your pops were best buds. I want to tell you some stories. You got a minute?’ I’m like, ‘Do I have a minute? … I’ll skip class.’ I just stand outside the little campus building and chat with Steve Austin for about 45 minutes. He tells me some great s*** and by the end of it, I thought, ‘You know what Steve, I’ve been thinking, I’m here, I’m about to graduate school and start a bulls*** job.’ I was like, ‘You think I could ever get into the pro wrestling business?’ He’s like, ‘I want to let you know your dad would want you to do whatever would make you happy, you know what I mean?’ He’s like, ‘This business ain’t going anywhere.’ He’s like, ‘Don’t do it just to do it.’” (h/t: Wrestling Inc.)

Stone Cold Steve Austin was compared to an AEW star recently

Legendary commentator Jim Ross recently compared AEW World Champion Jon Moxley to the Texas Rattlesnake. The Purveyor of Violence defeated the Death Triangle's Penta El Zero Miedo to retain the AEW World Championship. After the match, Jim Ross tweeted that Moxley was 'Austin-esque'.

While he did catch a lot of flak for it, the comparison had a few merits. Stone Cold was an era-defining generational superstar and just being compared to him speaks volumes of Moxley's greatness as a wrestler.

