"I want to work with him" - Popular wrestler credits Cody Rhodes and major AEW stars for playing an important role in his career (Exclusive)

Former NJPW star Flip Gordon credited Cody Rhodes and AEW EVPs The Elite for helping his career grow over the years.

Flip Gordon made his wrestling debut in 2015 when he faced Biff Busick. Since then, he has wrestled with many promotions all over the world, including notable companies like ROH, NJPW, GCW, and AAA.

During his stint at Ring Of Honor, he teamed up with the Young Bucks on one occasion in an ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship ladder match at Supercard of Honor 12. They lost to the champions SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky).

During an exclusive interview on UnSKripted, Flip Gordon said the following about Cody Rhodes and The Elite:

"I think The Elite and Cody Rhodes really helped me. I think Being The Elite 100% helped me. I think just being in it at the right time, with the right style, with the right attitude, I think, really took me a lot of places. The fact that people like The Elite took a liking to me and was like, 'Hey, this kid's got something. I want to work with him,' and that definitely helped me a lot, and I learned so much from all of those guys," Flip Gordon said. [9:55 - 10:32]

AEW star Dustin Rhodes said he would never face Cody Rhodes again

After a couple of years with AEW, Rhodes returned to WWE this year. He had some classic matches with Seth Rollins before going out of action due to injury.

AEW star and Cody's brother Dustin Rhodes recently appeared on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast. The Natural claimed he would never face the American Nightmare again as a rematch will not live up to their classic at AEW Double or Nothing 2019.

"I could never do anything like that ever again. Everybody’s saying, 'Man, you guys need to have a second match,' and it’s like, 'No, I'm not touching that.' I can't because it won’t live up to the expectations," Rhodes said.

Dustin and Cody Rhodes engaged in one of the best matches in AEW history at the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The match is talked about to this day, and fans are keen to see a rematch for understandable reasons. However, it seems highly unlikely with Dustin in All Elite Wrestling and the former TNT Champion in WWE.

