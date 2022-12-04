WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' family member provides an unfortunate update on in-ring future

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' brother Dustin Rhodes, an AEW star and wrestling veteran made a significant career announcement during Great Lakes Championship Wrestling's Blizzard Brawl event on December 3.

The former WWE Superstar declared that 2023 would be his final year of professional wrestling, according to a tweet from Premier Streaming Network. The network will be the only place to see a complete announcement and the Blizzard Brawl event.

As of right now, Rhodes is a member of AEW. In November, Rhodes stated that he had about a year left. The last time Rhodes competed, he challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Title at AEW Rampage on August 26. He had multiple knee surgeries, but felt good and hoped to get back in the ring soon.

Since he began wrestling in 1988, Rhodes has appeared for almost all of the major organizations that have existed during his 34 years as a professional wrestler. With only five matches under his belt in 2022 and only one victory, he has been competing in AEW less and less. His year has also been affected by injury, as he was forced to sit out due to issues with his ACL and eardrums. The early success of AEW was greatly aided by Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes playing a significant role behind the scenes.

Former WWE Superstar says he will never face Cody Rhodes again

Dustin Rhodes and his brother Cody Rhodes competed in a highly praised match at the first AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Dustin Rhodes was recently asked about facing Cody again by Chris Jericho.

Recently, Dustin emphasized that a rematch between him and Cody wouldn't be a possibility any longer on the Talk is Jericho podcast.

"I could never do anything like that ever again. Everybody’s saying, 'Man, you guys need to have a second match,' and it’s like, 'No, I'm not touching that.' I can't because it won’t live up to the expectations," Rhodes said.

Since their critically acclaimed match, the Rhodes brothers have gone their separate ways, with Dusty Rhodes remaining a part of AEW while The American Nightmare returned to WWE.

