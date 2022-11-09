Dustin Rhodes provides a massive update on his future with AEW

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has revealed how long is left on his current contract with All Elite Wrestling, and has vowed to continue to entertain fans even at the tail end of his career.

Rhodes has been wrestling since 1988, competing for nearly every major company that has been around in the 34 years he has been a professional wrestler.

However, The Natural has been wrestling less and less in AEW, with only five matches to his name in 2022, winning only one of them. His year has also been hampered by injury, as he had to sit on the sidelines due to problems with his eardrums and his ACL.

But how long does Dustin Rhodes have left in AEW? Speaking on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast, The Natural revealed how long is left on his current deal.

"I still have a year under contract, a little less than a year, and I'm gonna try to do the best I can and entertain as much as I can because I still love it and am pretty passionate about it, but it is a young man's game, as everyone finds out." (H/T Fightful)

Rhodes's brother Cody was an integral part of AEW's success in its early days, with Dustin playing a considerable role backstage. But with Cody now back in WWE, could "The Natural" return to WWE in the near future? Only time will tell!

Dustin Rhodes has had some of the best matches of his career in AEW

He might be 53 years old, but as the old saying goes, "age is just a number," which Dustin Rhodes has proven on numerous occasions in AEW, putting on some of the finest performances of his career as part of All Elite Wrestling.

His match against Cody Rhodes at the first-ever Double or Nothing event in 2019 was heralded as one of the best matches of the year, as was his match against Bryan Danielson in the first round of the 2021 World Title Eliminator Tournament in 2021.

Despite only having five matches in 2022 so far, his match with CM Punk from an episode of Dynamite has also been seen as one of the greatest matches of the year, with the match being one that Dustin himself had always wanted to have.

