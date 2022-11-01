Despite being 63, Sting has been involved in some iconic moments during his stint with AEW. His protégé Darby Allin recently looked back at one of their most memorable matches.

Having formed an unbeatable tag team alongside Darby Allin, the duo was part of arguably the best cinematic wrestling match in AEW history at Revolution 2021. The superstars took on Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs in a cinematic street fight.

The match was highly entertaining as Darby Allin got to flex his daredevil muscles for the production of the match. However, during an interview with The Sessions, the former TNT Champion noted a few hiccups that occurred along the way.

“The Cinematic match was kinda hell on Earth. It’s like I get thrown through a door and it’s like, ‘Cut! Do that again.’ You get your adrenaline so high, and then you have to stop for so long, and then go so high. There was this part in the cinematic match where I was on the second story, and I was throwing a bat down to Sting, like just a baseball bat," Allin said.

Allin continued:

"Right before we were gonna do this scene, Tony [Khan] comes like, ‘Cut! Cut! Cut!’ He’s like ‘Don’t you know how physics works? He’s gonna break Sting’s face!’ Like the bat falling from the second story. And he’s all like, ‘No, we’re gonna do this. It’s too cool not to do.’ ‘No! It’s going to break your face if you don’t catch it!’" he added.

Darby Allin discussed another spot he wanted to perform during the match, which he couldn't accomplish:

“I remember we were like filming from 12 noon until like six in the morning. It was super fun, but I would never want to do it again. You know, there was so much stuff I wanted to do in there, but I couldn’t. I wanted to run someone over with a car. But there was a lot of stuff, it was fun though.” (h/t: 411Mania)

Fans loved Sting and Darby Allin vs. Team Taz at All Out 2021

Despite people still questioning Sting's ability to work at the time, The Icon held his own as he and Darby Allin vanquished Team Taz. Fans had a stellar time watching the four men battle it out in the street fight.

🎃CULT OF PERSONALLOWEEN🎃 @JsmallSAINTS Watching some of #AEWRevolution cinematic street fight was pretty good! Too sick to see Sting back in action and get a win, this was a dope entrance visual Watching some of #AEWRevolution cinematic street fight was pretty good! Too sick to see Sting back in action and get a win, this was a dope entrance visual https://t.co/gGuNysLIb0

Dan @GolazoDan I hope Darby and Sting vs. Team Taz is a cinematic street fight. With a car chase section. I hope Darby and Sting vs. Team Taz is a cinematic street fight. With a car chase section.

Melissa @melissax1125 STING PINNED STARKS! My gosh that cinematic street fight was FANTASTIC.. and exactly what it needed to be. Perfect for those 4! STING PINNED STARKS! My gosh that cinematic street fight was FANTASTIC.. and exactly what it needed to be. Perfect for those 4!

MultiverseNoise¤ @COMICfreak352

#AEW The only match I really enjoyed fully was the cinematic street fight between Sting/Darby vs Cage/Starks. These cinematic matches are pretty damn good when done right The only match I really enjoyed fully was the cinematic street fight between Sting/Darby vs Cage/Starks. These cinematic matches are pretty damn good when done right👌🔥#AEW https://t.co/ow51FLw3Li

Sting has gone from strength to strength since joining AEW, participating in numerous matches and taking ridiculous bumps. Most thought his career was over post-WWE, but The Vigilante has put a stop to those claims quite emphatically.

What was your take on the match? Sound off in the comments below.

