"I am way past this s***" - AEW star Toni Storm reveals the reason behind major real-life decision

"Timeless" Toni Storm has emerged as one of the top attractions for All Elite Wrestling. She did it with her in-ring style and eccentric personality, without a real-life decision that could have easily boosted her popularity even more. However, Storm recently chose to address the subject and spill the beans behind her choice.

In a recent edition of the Marking Out podcast, the reigning AEW Women's World Champion gave a full explanation of not being on the popular social media platform X, which is formally known as Twitter. Toni Storm revealed that she was not interested in seeing comments about herself and bluntly labelled it as a 'complaints department.'

Furthermore, the Hollywood Starlet also added that she was happy living a quiet married life. Due to her lifestyle and choice, Storm stated that she no longer cared about online criticism and encouraged people to keep talking about her, as she loved it.

“Comment on anything about me, please—I do not want to hear about your comments. I don’t have Twitter for a reason. I do not wish to sign up and subscribe to the complaints department. I have no interest. I am way past this s***—I do not care. I’m married. I’m living a quiet life. Please, call me fat every day—I f******love it.”- H/T Ringside News

AEW star Toni Storm's former colleague had huge praise for her work in wrestling

Ever since Toni Storm became "Timeless" in AEW, she has garnered major attention and reached unprecedented heights of success. This led to her former colleague in All Elite Wrestling, Saraya, saying in an interview with Sports Illustrated that Storm was one of the best wrestling characters of all time.

"She’s one of the best promos and characters, I think, of all time. And she’s one of my favorites altogether right now. She is making wrestling fun and exciting, and I love that. And it’s just funny seeing her from two years ago […] when she was scared to pick up a microphone," Saraya said. [H/T: SE Scoops]

Furthermore, Toni Storm is next set to defend her AEW Women's World title against Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, and Thekla in a four-way match at All Out 2025. So it will be interesting to see if she can outlast the other three competitors and keep her title reign intact.

