"Triple H make the call," "Nobody wants u back" - Fans react to Saraya's message after WWE legend subtly teases big reunion 

Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya is currently a free agent. After her time in World Wrestling Entertainment ended, she joined AEW. In the Tony Khan-led company, she held the AEW Women's World Title once. However, she left the promotion earlier this year. The Bella Twins consist of Nikki Bella and Brie Bella. The former is currently having a second WWE stint. Unfortunately, Triple H has not brought Brie back like her sister. The 41-year-old is married to AEW star Bryan Danielson. Interestingly, a few hours ago, she teased her return to the Stamford-based company. Brie Bella posted a picture on Twitter of her with the former Paige. Many years ago, the two stars had a strong alliance, and from this picture's caption, it was quite evident that she wanted to reunite with the former AEW Women's World Champion. This photo was retweeted by Saraya with a caption, &quot;OGs ❤️&quot; she wrote. The former AEW star received polarising comments for this post. While some want the former Paige to rejoin World Wrestling Entertainment, others asked her to stay away. See their reactions below: Fans react to Saraya's message. (Images via Saraya's X handle) Fans react to Saraya's message. (Images via Saraya's X handle) Former WWE star Saraya reveals why she left AEW In a recent interview with Busted Open, the former Paige revealed that she left All Elite Wrestling when she realized that there was no place for her in the Tony Khan-led company. &quot;What I wanted to do was put girls over, if that helped them in any way. That’s all I wanted to do. And I feel like I was coming to the end of that. There wasn’t very much left I could do. I don’t think there was a place for me anymore in there,&quot; said the former WWE star. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the AEW Women's World Champion. Hopefully, Triple H intends to bring her back.