Saraya (fka Paige) makes a big statement after AEW exit

By Debangshu Nath
Modified May 12, 2025 08:51 GMT
Saraya left AEW earlier this year. (Image via Saraya
Saraya left AEW earlier this year. (Image via Saraya's Instagram)

Former AEW and WWE star Saraya is one of the most popular professional wrestlers today. Although her stint in All Elite Wrestling was short, she won the AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2023 in Wembley Stadium, London.

Ad

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Saraya's time with AEW ended. At this moment, it can't be said what the future holds for her in the industry. However, she has been finding success in other ventures. Recently, she launched her autobiography titled Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives. This book has been praised by thousands worldwide, including several professional wrestlers.

The Anti-Diva is apparently in a good space and this was reflected by her on a recent statement on X.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"🥹❤️ feeling the best I’ve ever felt" she said.
Ad

Saraya reveals the reason for AEW departure

In a recent conversation with Busted Open Radio, the former AEW star revealed that when she joined the Jacksonville-based company, he intention was to put other wrestlers over. Eventually, she realised that she simply did not belong there anymore.

"When it came into AEW, the thing that I wanted to do was just to…help build stuff. I didn’t want to be the top dog or the face or anything. That wasn’t my…that’s not what I wanted. What I wanted to do was put girls over, if that helped them in any way. That’s all I wanted to do. And I feel like I was coming to the end of that. There wasn’t very much left I could do. I don’t think there was a place for me anymore in there." she said. [H//T 411 Mania]
Ad

Saraya was signed to World Wrestling Entertainment from 2011 to 2022. There, she held the NXT Women's Championship once and the now-defunct WWE Divas Championship twice. Unfortunately, due to recurring injuries, she was never able to reach her full potential.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications