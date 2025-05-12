Saraya (fka Paige) makes a big statement after AEW exit

Former AEW and WWE star Saraya is one of the most popular professional wrestlers today. Although her stint in All Elite Wrestling was short, she won the AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2023 in Wembley Stadium, London.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Saraya's time with AEW ended. At this moment, it can't be said what the future holds for her in the industry. However, she has been finding success in other ventures. Recently, she launched her autobiography titled Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives. This book has been praised by thousands worldwide, including several professional wrestlers.

The Anti-Diva is apparently in a good space and this was reflected by her on a recent statement on X.

"🥹❤️ feeling the best I’ve ever felt" she said.

Saraya reveals the reason for AEW departure

In a recent conversation with Busted Open Radio, the former AEW star revealed that when she joined the Jacksonville-based company, he intention was to put other wrestlers over. Eventually, she realised that she simply did not belong there anymore.

"When it came into AEW, the thing that I wanted to do was just to…help build stuff. I didn’t want to be the top dog or the face or anything. That wasn’t my…that’s not what I wanted. What I wanted to do was put girls over, if that helped them in any way. That’s all I wanted to do. And I feel like I was coming to the end of that. There wasn’t very much left I could do. I don’t think there was a place for me anymore in there." she said. [H//T 411 Mania]

Saraya was signed to World Wrestling Entertainment from 2011 to 2022. There, she held the NXT Women's Championship once and the now-defunct WWE Divas Championship twice. Unfortunately, due to recurring injuries, she was never able to reach her full potential.

