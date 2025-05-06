Ex-AEW star Saraya gives heartbreaking personal update

Former AEW star Saraya has given a heartbreaking personal update amidst what is surely a tough time for her. This is certain to make her fans a little emotional.

The former WWE star left AEW two months back after she suddenly announced her departure. The news came as a surprise to many because no one expected her to leave AEW so soon. Despite being away from the ring, she has been active on social media.

Now, she has taken to Instagram to send out heartbreaking news regarding her dog. Posting a picture with her pet, she wrote:

“Last pic was confusing for everyone. Lobster hasn't passed but he does have a limited time. He’s my complete world and I’m gonna try and prove the vets wrong. He’s the love of my life and my heart hurts immensely. Send all the positive thoughts to my sweet boy please, he’s the toughest baby who is fighting incredibly hard.”

Teddy Long thinks Saraya is coming back to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has revealed that he thinks Saraya might be heading back to WWE. Saraya is currently a free agent after leaving AEW.

Long was speaking on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine when he said:

“I think so, too. I agree with Bill. I like Paige, she was a real good actor and performer, and stuff, and I'd like to see her back there, too, now because I think she's had a chance now to go away and learn a lot since she's been gone. So, I think she'd really be good.”

Many fans would love to see Paige return to her former workplace. She left the company with the regret of not being able to wrestle. However, her time with AEW proved that she can still cut it in the ring.

It will be interesting to see how and when she will make her comeback.

