Teddy Long firmly believes former AEW champion is returning to WWE after 34 months (Exclusive)

AEW has lost several high-profile stars in recent months, with others rumored to leave in the near future. A certain history-making grappler is expected to return in the near future for a comeback in AEW and from retirement. Now, Teddy Long is offering his expertise on the matter and the Hall of Famer has an interesting take on the performer returning to her stomping grounds in WWE.

Tony Khan parted ways with several top talents that have gone on to return to WWE in recent months, or debut for the company. The former Ricky Starks is now known as NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints, Penta and Rey Fenix are making their names on RAW and SmackDown, respectively, while Miro is rumored to return as Rusev, and Malakai Black is expected to return to WWE as Aleister Black. A multi-time champion has also left AEW amid rumors of a return to her ex-employer: Saraya.

The Anti-Diva fueled WWE comeback rumors earlier this year when revealing her AEW contract status and making remarks on her relationship with the Stamford-based promotion. The former Paige was then released by Tony Khan in late March instead of September. On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter talked about wanting to see Saraya return as it would be fabulous. Co-host Mac Davis asked Teddy Long what he thought, and the WWE Hall of Famer endorsed the return as well:

"I think so, too. I agree with Bill. I like Paige, she was a real good actor and performer, and stuff, and I'd like to see her back there, too, now because I think she's had a chance now to go away and learn a lot since she's been gone. So, I think she'd really be good," Teddy Long said. [From 0:48 to 1:01]

Saraya has not wrestled since October 8, 2024. The Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite that night saw Willow Nightingale win a #1 contender's match with Saraya, Jamie Hayter, and Nyla Rose.

AEW Dynamite updated lineup for Wednesday

All Elite Wrestling will present its inaugural Spring BreakThru Dynamite special, which will air live on April 17 from the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA. Below is the updated lineup:

The Owen Cup Quarter-final: Adam Page vs. Wild Card entrant The Owen Cup Semi-final: Mercedes Moné vs. Athena The Owen Cup Semi-final: Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Gates of Agony World Trios Championship: The Death Riders (c) vs. The Opps

AEW will return to MGM Music Hall on Thursday for the special Spring BreakThru Collision, airing live at 8 PM ET on TNT for one night only. Matches for The Owen Cup are expected, while FTR vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly is being teased.

