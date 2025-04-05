Major backstage update on why Rusev was really at WWE HQ - Reports

Rumors about Rusev (Miro in AEW) re-signing with WWE are running rampant through the world of pro wrestling. Latest reports recently revealed why the 39-year-old grappler was really at company HQ in Stamford this week.

The Bulgarian Brute seemingly requested his AEW release several months back amid a frustrating run under Tony Khan. The release was reportedly granted in February, with many expecting him to return to World Wrestling Entertainment. Multiple sources reported on April 2 that the three-time United States Champion was at WWE HQ, and has re-signed.

Rusev's trip to company headquarters was actually significant, and a bigger happening than believed in initial reports. PWInsider adds that the former United States Champion veteran had multiple meetings with different officials to prepare for the future.

Rusev also participated in a full photo shoot for material to promote his return and dealt with other related matters, according to the reports. The visit, which lasted the entire day at the new HQ facilities in Downtown Stamford, was seen as a sign of officials being committed to going full-steam ahead on Rusev's comeback.

There is no confirmed date yet for when Rusev will be back on TV, but multiple sources have reported that he's back in the mix, and is set to make his comeback in the near future.

Lana reportedly not returning to WWE alongside Rusev

CJ Perry fka Lana joined World Wrestling Entertainment in June 2013 and debuted in the storylines as the manager to Alexander Rusev. The real-life couple tied the knot on July 29, 2016, and were an item in the storylines for most of their WWE run, and briefly in AEW.

Lana was not with Rusev when he visited company HQ earlier this month, according to The Wrestling Observer. A return is always possible, but word from within the Stamford-based promotion is that no one expects the former AEW star to return with Rusev when his comeback happens in the near future.

It remains to be seen whether she will join her partner in WWE in the near future.

