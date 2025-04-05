  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Miro
  • Major backstage update on why Rusev was really at WWE HQ - Reports

Major backstage update on why Rusev was really at WWE HQ - Reports

By Marc Middleton
Modified Apr 05, 2025 01:24 GMT
Rusev aka Miro in AEW and WWE with Triple H, WWE HQ in Downtown Stamford
Rusev aka Miro in AEW and WWE with Triple H, WWE HQ in Downtown Stamford (Photo Credits: wwe.com, allelitewrestling.com, Triple H/X)

Rumors about Rusev (Miro in AEW) re-signing with WWE are running rampant through the world of pro wrestling. Latest reports recently revealed why the 39-year-old grappler was really at company HQ in Stamford this week.

Ad

The Bulgarian Brute seemingly requested his AEW release several months back amid a frustrating run under Tony Khan. The release was reportedly granted in February, with many expecting him to return to World Wrestling Entertainment. Multiple sources reported on April 2 that the three-time United States Champion was at WWE HQ, and has re-signed.

Rusev's trip to company headquarters was actually significant, and a bigger happening than believed in initial reports. PWInsider adds that the former United States Champion veteran had multiple meetings with different officials to prepare for the future.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Rusev also participated in a full photo shoot for material to promote his return and dealt with other related matters, according to the reports. The visit, which lasted the entire day at the new HQ facilities in Downtown Stamford, was seen as a sign of officials being committed to going full-steam ahead on Rusev's comeback.

There is no confirmed date yet for when Rusev will be back on TV, but multiple sources have reported that he's back in the mix, and is set to make his comeback in the near future.

Ad

Lana reportedly not returning to WWE alongside Rusev

CJ Perry fka Lana joined World Wrestling Entertainment in June 2013 and debuted in the storylines as the manager to Alexander Rusev. The real-life couple tied the knot on July 29, 2016, and were an item in the storylines for most of their WWE run, and briefly in AEW.

Lana was not with Rusev when he visited company HQ earlier this month, according to The Wrestling Observer. A return is always possible, but word from within the Stamford-based promotion is that no one expects the former AEW star to return with Rusev when his comeback happens in the near future.

Ad
youtube-cover

It remains to be seen whether she will join her partner in WWE in the near future.

About the author
Marc Middleton

Marc Middleton

Twitter icon

Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.

Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.

Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी