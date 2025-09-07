Bryan Danielson still has unfinished business in AEW

Bryan Danielson is one of the greatest stars to be associated with AEW in its history. He was the former World Champion in the company, delivering countless memorable matches in the ring. However, last year, The American Dragon bid adieu to the squared circle for good. Yet, despite his retirement from the ring, the former WWE star has unfinished business in AEW and the pro-wrestling world.At the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door 2023 media scrum, Danielson talked about the matches he wanted to have in his career before his retirement. The American Dragon named Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, CM Punk, Samoa Joe, and Kenny Omega as stars he wanted to wrestle in the ring. Interestingly, Danielson never got the opportunity to face any of these stars in the ring following this interview in 2023.Danielson has faced Kenny Omega once beforeThe American Dragon faced Kenny Omega on September 22, 2021, during the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam event. It was the only bout between the two veterans in their AEW careers. Despite their one-off encounter, it remains a classic showdown for both stars.Since then, fans have been clamoring to see them collide yet again. While Danielson addressed this rematch in the Forbidden Door media scrum 2023, it never happened. Therefore, there is room for a potential showdown between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson down the line.One of his dream opponents is not in AEWOne of Bryan's dream opponents in 2023 was CM Punk. He wanted to face The Best in the World in a big-time clash. However, following the infamous All In backstage brawl, The Second City Saint left All Elite Wrestling. It rules out the possibility of Punk and Danielson colliding in an AEW ring.Thus, the dream match between The American Dragon and The Straight Edge Superstar in AEW remains unfinished. If the former AEW World Champion ever returns to WWE, the bout could still happen, but not in the AEW ring where Bryan Danielson had originally envisioned it. Bryan Danielson will take a commentary role in AEWBryan Danielson will make his return to AEW Dynamite this week. However, this time it is not for a match but for another full-time role in the company. Last week, The American Dragon served as the special guest commentator for Dynamite. Fans were highly impressed with his commentary, sparking a wave of requests for him to appear every week.Later, Tony Khan took to X to announce that the former AEW World Champion will join the AEW commentary table every week for Dynamite. With this new role for The American Dragon, the likelihood of him returning to the ring to settle his unfinished business appears to be fading.