  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Bryan Danielson still has unfinished business in AEW

Bryan Danielson still has unfinished business in AEW

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Sep 07, 2025 16:00 GMT
Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson [Image via AEW's X]

Bryan Danielson is one of the greatest stars to be associated with AEW in its history. He was the former World Champion in the company, delivering countless memorable matches in the ring. However, last year, The American Dragon bid adieu to the squared circle for good. Yet, despite his retirement from the ring, the former WWE star has unfinished business in AEW and the pro-wrestling world.

Ad

At the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door 2023 media scrum, Danielson talked about the matches he wanted to have in his career before his retirement. The American Dragon named Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, CM Punk, Samoa Joe, and Kenny Omega as stars he wanted to wrestle in the ring. Interestingly, Danielson never got the opportunity to face any of these stars in the ring following this interview in 2023.

Danielson has faced Kenny Omega once before

The American Dragon faced Kenny Omega on September 22, 2021, during the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam event. It was the only bout between the two veterans in their AEW careers. Despite their one-off encounter, it remains a classic showdown for both stars.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Since then, fans have been clamoring to see them collide yet again. While Danielson addressed this rematch in the Forbidden Door media scrum 2023, it never happened. Therefore, there is room for a potential showdown between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson down the line.

One of his dream opponents is not in AEW

One of Bryan's dream opponents in 2023 was CM Punk. He wanted to face The Best in the World in a big-time clash. However, following the infamous All In backstage brawl, The Second City Saint left All Elite Wrestling. It rules out the possibility of Punk and Danielson colliding in an AEW ring.

Ad

Thus, the dream match between The American Dragon and The Straight Edge Superstar in AEW remains unfinished. If the former AEW World Champion ever returns to WWE, the bout could still happen, but not in the AEW ring where Bryan Danielson had originally envisioned it.

Bryan Danielson will take a commentary role in AEW

Bryan Danielson will make his return to AEW Dynamite this week. However, this time it is not for a match but for another full-time role in the company. Last week, The American Dragon served as the special guest commentator for Dynamite. Fans were highly impressed with his commentary, sparking a wave of requests for him to appear every week.

Ad

Later, Tony Khan took to X to announce that the former AEW World Champion will join the AEW commentary table every week for Dynamite. With this new role for The American Dragon, the likelihood of him returning to the ring to settle his unfinished business appears to be fading.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications