Tony Khan makes a blockbuster announcement; 5-time WWE Champion given a new role in AEW

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 06, 2025 17:00 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan [Image via AEW's YouTube channel]

Tony Khan appears to be doing a credible job in building the card for AEW All Out 2025. Recently, he has made several decisions for the company to make the product even more entertaining for the fans. Amid these preparations for the upcoming pay-per-view, the AEW President made a huge announcement concerning a five-time WWE World Champion.

Through an X/Twitter post, Khan revealed that Bryan Danielson would serve as the full-time commentator for AEW Dynamite. The former World Heavyweight Title holder and four-time WWE Champion has appeared as the guest commentator for an episode of Dynamite before as well. Fans heavily enjoyed his work on the commentary table, which potentially led Tony Khan to make this decision.

Taking to X/Twitter, the AEW President welcomed back Bryan Danielson through his post. He revealed that starting next week's episode of Dynamite, The American Dragon would join the commentary team.

"Starting this Wednesday, @bryandanielson The American Dragon will join the Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite commentary team full-time! Welcome back Bryan on Dynamite this Wednesday Night, + See you on @TNTdrama And/or HBO Max 8pm ET/7pm CT For Saturday Night #AEWCollision TONIGHT!!" Khan wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Tony Khan hyped the fans about this week's episode of AEW Collision

Tony Khan looked to fuel anticipation for this week’s episode of AEW Collision with his latest message. In the same post announcing Bryan Danielson’s return to the commentary desk, Khan also teased what fans could expect from Saturday’s show.

Khan revealed the card for tonight's edition of Collision. It had huge matches like a singles match between Mark Briscoe and Konosuke Takeshita, and FTR vs. Adam Priest & Tommy Billington. An all-star Eight-Woman Tag Team match featuring stars like Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa was also announced for the show.

Moreover, it is expected that the show could be headlined by a singles match between Daniel Garcia and Jon Moxley. Well, with that said, only time will tell what Khan has planned for tonight's Collision.

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
