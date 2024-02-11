"I will come back one day" - 30-year-old AEW star gets a standing ovation in emotional farewell

An AEW star recently bid farewell to the New Japan Pro Wrestling fans after his match at the NJPW Beginning in Osaka event.

The star in question is none other than Will Ospreay, who competed in his final NJPW match, where he teamed up with The United Empire to take on The Bullet Club War Dogs in a brutal Steel Cage match. Ospreay and the United Empire came up short against the War Dogs; however, The Aerial Assassin got his flowers post-match as the crowd in Osaka chanted his name loudly.

Will Ospreay grabbed the microphone to thank the crowd for their amazing ovation and said that one day, he will return to NJPW:

"I swear to god, I promise, I will come back one day. Please do not forget me cause I will never forget any of you guys. I love you guys so much."

AEW star Will Ospreay recently spoke on his NJPW departure

AEW star Will Ospreay recently commented on his departure from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Speaking at the press conference before The New Beginning event, Ospreay stated he never expected to leave NJPW after spending eight years in the promotion:

“This has been the greatest eight years of my life. I cannot express to you all how thankful I am that I got to grow up in Japan. I am so thankful that I’ve got to become a man in front of all of you guys."

The former IWGP World Champion added:

"I never thought that this day was ever going to come I could have sworn that I was going to be here for the rest of my life and I would have had no problem with that. As tradition would normally go, I would normally be in a single match or do something traditional, but I mean, let’s be real. Look at the five of us, there’s nothing traditional about us." [H/T Ringside News]

Will Ospreay is set to begin his full-time career in AEW soon, and many are excited about his arrival as it opens up the possibility of numerous dream matches with The Aerial Assassin. It will be interesting to see which storyline the company puts Will Ospreay in.

