  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • "I will not let this stand" - Ricochet issues statement after being ejected during AEW Dynamite

"I will not let this stand" - Ricochet issues statement after being ejected during AEW Dynamite

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 25, 2025 03:34 GMT
Ricochet calls out AEW [Image Credit: AEW
Ricochet calls out AEW [Image Credit: AEW's X]

AEW star Ricochet is furious after the incidents that occurred on tonight's Dynamite. His alliance with Gates of Agony has been going better than many expected. Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun have capitalized on the opportunity presented to them. The trio remains one of the top highlights each week on AEW TV.

Ad

At the All Out pay-per-view, they successfully took down The Hurt Syndicate in a trios match. The contest was fast-paced, with Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP showing excellent teamwork. In the end, the Gates of Agony held off the former AEW World Tag Team Champions while The Highlight of the Night beat Montel for the win.

After securing a major win last Saturday, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona aimed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship on tonight's Dynamite. Ricochet tried to cause interference in the contest and was therefore ejected from the ringside. The Gates of Agony also failed to capture the titles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Later, The One and Only took to X and claimed that the referee abused her power.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

"Honestly, its a travesty that they even had to have that match! And then letting Aubrey abuse her power like that in front of America? I will not let this stand," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Ad

JBL gives Ricochet his flowers

The One and Only's heel gimmick really suits him. Since the turn, he stirs the pot and gets people talking on social media.

While speaking on Something to Wrestle, JBL applauded the AEW star's efforts to develop his character through social media.

"He seems like a great guy, and every time I talk to him, I really like him, personally. What he's done with social media, I think, he's been fantastic. He's always creating something controversial. He always sticks up for his product. But he always finds a way to put himself over, and he does a great job of doing that," he said.

It will be interesting to see what Ricochet's next move is.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications