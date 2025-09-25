"I will not let this stand" - Ricochet issues statement after being ejected during AEW Dynamite

AEW star Ricochet is furious after the incidents that occurred on tonight's Dynamite. His alliance with Gates of Agony has been going better than many expected. Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun have capitalized on the opportunity presented to them. The trio remains one of the top highlights each week on AEW TV.At the All Out pay-per-view, they successfully took down The Hurt Syndicate in a trios match. The contest was fast-paced, with Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP showing excellent teamwork. In the end, the Gates of Agony held off the former AEW World Tag Team Champions while The Highlight of the Night beat Montel for the win.After securing a major win last Saturday, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona aimed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship on tonight's Dynamite. Ricochet tried to cause interference in the contest and was therefore ejected from the ringside. The Gates of Agony also failed to capture the titles. Later, The One and Only took to X and claimed that the referee abused her power.&quot;Honestly, its a travesty that they even had to have that match! And then letting Aubrey abuse her power like that in front of America? I will not let this stand,&quot; he wrote.Check out his post below:JBL gives Ricochet his flowersThe One and Only's heel gimmick really suits him. Since the turn, he stirs the pot and gets people talking on social media. While speaking on Something to Wrestle, JBL applauded the AEW star's efforts to develop his character through social media.&quot;He seems like a great guy, and every time I talk to him, I really like him, personally. What he's done with social media, I think, he's been fantastic. He's always creating something controversial. He always sticks up for his product. But he always finds a way to put himself over, and he does a great job of doing that,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what Ricochet's next move is.