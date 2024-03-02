"I will not miss Sting" - AEW star sends an unexpected message

An AEW star just sent an unexpected message about Sting.

Last year, Sting made the shocking announcement that he was going to hang up his boots after having one final match at AEW Revolution 2024. Since the announcement was made, fans were waiting eagerly to see who would be The Icon's final opponent.

After months of waiting, The Young Bucks were revealed to be his final opponent after they assaulted him and his sons. This has made The Icon's final match more personal. This week, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson planned to attack The Icon but were caught off guard by the wrestling legend, who descended from the rafters and turned the tables on them.

With just a few days away from The Icon's final match, the wrestling universe is filled with emotion at the thought of the veteran retiring. However, Max Caster took to social media to say that he will not miss The Icon:

"I will not miss Sting."

Magnum TA will be at Sting's final match

Magnum TA was a promising star in the 1980s who made a name for himself at Jim Crockett Promotions. During his time in wrestling, Magnum made a long list of friends which includes Dusty Rhodes and The Icon.

Speaking on the Gagne and Magnum podcast, Magnum TV revealed that he was invited by Tony Schiavone to attend The Icon's last match, and he has accepted the invite:

"Guess what, I will have been there, I got the call. [...] I got a message from Tony Schiavone inviting me to be a part of it, which I told him I would, and to your point by the time this airs, I would have already been there." [0:10-0:45]

It will be interesting to see if The Icon and Darby Allin will be able to retain their tag team titles against The Young Bucks.

